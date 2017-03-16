Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Tampa Bay

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and that means loud music, green beer, and yes, corned beef and cabbage. If you’re looking for a place to celebrate, you need look no further than Tampa Bay for some of the state’s best Irish cuisine.

With two restaurant locations in Tampa, The Dubliner’s daily food and drink specials, huge selection of wines, liquor and beer has something for every palate, no matter what the budget. The corned beef and cabbage dinner is a Dubliner favorite, made with slow cooked beef brisket drenched in a creamy horseradish dressing, scrumptious buttery cabbage, and soft and fluffy mashed potatoes served with warm toasted bread. Depending on the time of day, kick back and enjoy a game on the TVs, or get your jig on with live music in the evenings.

Created with the goal of being the ideal social gathering destination, the bar offers daily drink specials, live entertainment and even a dart arena. St. Patrick’s Day falls on “Sammy Saturday,” which means happy hour is all day until 7 p.m., and Samuel Adams drinks are offered at a discounted price. Pick your drink, and then enjoy a traditional plate of O’Toole’s corned beef and cabbage, topped with parsley sauce. If you still have room for more, ask your server about the selection of after-dinner drinks.

If you’re in the mood for Irish fare, but don’t want a heavy meal, try the Dublin corned beef sandwich from MacDinton’s. Corned beef and Swiss cheese are layered on a toasted bun and topped with spicy brown mustard; chips and a pickle spear round off the meal. It’s just enough to satisfy the Irish food craving, but not too much as to make you so full that it’s difficult to make it back to the car. While you munch, enjoy a drink from the bar while taking in some live music. MacDinton’s also offers daily drink specials, which can be viewed on the restaurant’s website.

Lynches Pub & Grub is as close as you’ll get to the Emerald Isle without a passport. Chris and Ethna, sisters who own the restaurant, were born and raised in County Cork, Ireland, and opened Lynches in 2003. A friendly and welcoming atmosphere coupled with authentic Irish cuisine makes guests feel right at home. Corned beef and cabbage is served with boiled potatoes and a hot fresh baguette. Still hungry? Check out the dessert selection – try the Irish coffee cake.

O’Keefe’s prides itself on throwing Florida’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day party every year. A 10,000 square foot tent, Irish dancers, live music, green beer, and tons of corned beef make this a very popular destination for hundreds of people throughout the Bay Area. With over 50 years of experience, O’Keefes has partying down to a science. Parking attendants guide guests to free parking, cabs are available throughout the day and night, and O’Keefe’s even offers to-go orders if you want to take the party home with you. Whether you have your corned beef and cabbage at the restaurant or at home, you will enjoy O’Keefes beef brisket served with boiled potatoes and baby carrots.

