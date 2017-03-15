Man Arrested For Running Illegal Nightclub Out Of His Barn

CBS Local – A man was arrested for running an illegal nightclub out the barn on his property according to The Wilson Times.

The Wilson, NC establishment known as ‘The Barn’, was being operated by George Parker, 58. Police had responded to ‘criminal activity calls’ which led to Parker’s arrest, charged with an Alcohol Beverage Control law violation.

The criminal activity calls that police had responded to are startling. Police had responded to starling calls to check on a woman, who was partially clothed, that turned out to be an overdose. There were ‘several women’ stabbed at ‘The Barn’, an assault on a law enforcement officer as well as larceny. And disturbance of the peace.

Inside the illegal nightclub were various beer signs, handwritten signs for men’s and women’s bathrooms, large speakers, cases of beer and liquor, red cups, red tickets, commercial wristbands and pool tables.

Parker has been released from custody on a ‘written promise to appear’ said Wanda Samuel, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office chief of staff.