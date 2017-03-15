Best Cheap & Free Things To Do With Kids in Tampa Bay

By Barbara Ann

Looking for fun things to do with the kids around Tampa Bay, but you’re on a tight budget? We’ve got the best ideas for a fun outing with the kids that won’t cost you a small car payment to do.

Here are our top inexpensive and fun activities to do with kids on a weekday or weekend.

Vertical Ventures Rock Climbing Gym

5402 Pioneer Park Blvd

Suite E

Tampa, Florida 33634

(813) 884–ROCK

www.verticalventures.com

Do the kids and you need to burn off some energy? Do they love to climb things? Vertical Ventures is the place for you! 6,000 sq. ft. of rock climbing excitement. Never climbed before? Don’t worry they offer introductory classes in which you and the kids can learn the basics. Vertical Ventures is open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: Daily $14. Kids 8 and Under $7. Belay Class for 1 (includes all equipment, admission and return visit) $35. Belay Class for 2+(includes all equipment, admission and return visit) $25 each.

Minor-League Baseball’s Cheap All American Deals

During Baseball Season, the minor-league teams tickets are usually between $1 and $10. The Clearwater Threshers have dollar Tuesdays where the tickets and all the food sell for a dollar each! Kid’s eating free is always the best deal around for parents and it saves big time. At the Tampa Yankees games on Wednesday’s they have Kids Night. Kids 14 and under can chow down on a free hot dog, ice cream, and soda with the purchase of a reserved $5 ticket. The Dunedin Blue Jays sell dollar dogs on Wednesdays and dollar refreshments on Thirsty Thursdays. All kids 14 and under receive free admission to the Lakeland Flying Tigers Sunday home games. Kids can play catch on the field before the game and run the bases following the game.

Click on the team names to go to they websites:

Tampa Yankees

Clearwater Threshers

Dunedin Blue Jays

Lakeland Flying Tigers

AirHeads Trampoline Arena

5072 W. Linebaugh Ave.

Tampa, FL 33624

(813) 324-5761

12401 Belcher Road

Largo, Florida 33773

(727) 569-JUMP

www.airheadsusa.com

The two locations of AirHeads Trampoline Arena offer unlimited jumping for only $16.95 a day or $29.95 per month. The arena also requires the purchase of reusable Grip Socks for $2.35. Airheads also offer dodge-ball, fitness classes and more. The enthusiastic service, cleanliness and safety precautions offered at Airheads make this the perfect bad weather activity for young and old alike. Visit Airheads for a low-impact workout that is easy on the joints but great for lower body muscles.

Sunsets at Pier 60 On Clearwater Beach

FREE – Daily 6 – 10 PM

10 Pier 60 Dr.

Clearwater Beach, Florida 33767

(727) 449-1036

www.sunsetsatpier60.com

A FREE nightly sunset celebration that takes place in Pier 60 Park on Clearwater Beach. Features artisans, crafters, street performers and musical entertainment plus a free movie on Friday and Saturday nights.

$6 Days At Lowry Park Zoo

1101 West Sligh Ave.

Tampa, 33604

(813) 935-8552

www.lowryparkzoo.com

Hang with the kids and the animals at the Lowry Park Zoo. Normally ticket prices at the Zoo are $18.00 – $24.00 with children 3 and under free. Certain times of the year they give huge savings, all tickets are $6. $6 days are packed! Most Zoo rides and animal food are not included in the ticket price on $6 Days.

Next $6 day: TBA (see their website for details)



Free Miniature Train Rides

Largo Central Railroad

225 Central Park Dr.

Clearwater, FL 33755

(727) 585-9835 |

www.lcrailroad.com

All aboard everyone! Big kids and little kids of all ages will giggle with delight when they climb on board Largo Central Railroad’s miniature trains. The first weekend of every month they open up and offer free public run days. Everyone is welcome. Over a mile and a half of tracks run through Largo Central Park. They operate from 10am to 4pm. Bring a picnic or buy lunch from one of the vendors. Children must be at least one year to ride the trains.

Great Explorations Children’s Museum

1925 4th St N.

St Petersburg, FL 33704

(727) 821-8992

www.greatex.org

Great Explorations Children’s Museum, is one of Florida’s top museums and one of America’s top museums for children. Great Explorations is a fun family educational experience that makes learning exciting for visitors of all ages. Free for children under 2 years. $10 for ages 2 to 54 years. $9 for ages 55 and up. Every adult 18 and over must be accompanied by a child, and every child 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Monster Indoor Mini Golf

6429 U.S. Highway 19

New Port Richey, FL 34653

(727) 849-4653

www.monsterminigolf.com

This monster-themed, indoor, glow-in-the-dark course, complemented by a wacky DJ, raises this local haunt to an above-average mini-golf must-do. The monster décor and animated props are scary but not terrifying for most children. While the difficulty of the 18-hole course provides enough of a challenge to keep adults entertained, it’s still super accessible to kids. The location also offers birthday parties and corporate events, private event rooms and an arcade game area. Prices: $8 Big Monsters 13 and older – $7 for Little Monsters 12 and younger.

Clearwater Beach Family Aquatic Center

51 Bay Esplanade

Clearwater, FL 33767

(727) 462-6020

www.clearwater-fl.com



The Clearwater Beach Family Aquatic Center will definitely be a big hit for everyone in the family. The Family Aquatic Center’s swimming facility features six 25-yard lap swimming lanes and a children’s play area. It’s only a short drive from Tampa and it’s near the world class sandy shores of Clearwater Beach. Fees range from free to about $6, depending on various factors.

