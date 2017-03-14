Tim Tebow Gets 1st Hit for Mets, Singles vs Marlins

By BILL WHITEHEAD, Associated Press March 14, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, Port St. Lucie, Tim Tebow

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow has gotten his first hit for the New York Mets.

The former NFL quarterback singled Monday in an exhibition game against Miami Marlins left-hander Kyle Lobstein.

Tebow was hitless in his first eight at-bats in spring training before his opposite-field single on a 2-2 pitch leading off the bottom of the fifth inning. He was then erased on a double-play grounder.

Playing left field, the former Heisman Trophy winner made a head-first diving catch in the second inning to rob Justin Bour of a hit.

Tebow batted eighth, and his appearance in the lineup was a surprise. On Friday, manager Terry Collins said there were no plans to bring back the 29-year-old Tebow after his second start.

But the Mets needed players because of the World Baseball Classic and multiple split-squad games and decided to have Tebow join them from their minor league camp.

