No Charges for Women Nearly Hit by Carnival Cruise Ship

March 14, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: PORT CANAVERAL

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two spring breakers from West Virginia won’t face charges after they were nearly struck by a cruise ship near Florida’s Port Canaveral.

Florida Today (http://on.flatoday.com/2noJKcU) reports 19-year-old Skylar Penpasuglia and 20-year-old Allison Garrett, both of Princeton, West Virginia, were on the edge of the channel where they are allowed to be before falling off their personal watercraft and into harm’s way.

A passenger on the Carnival Magic captured the rescue on video Saturday afternoon after harbor pilot Doug Brown spotted the women and Brevard County Sheriff’s Deputy Taner Primmer pulled them to safety as the ship bore down on them.

Primmer says had the women not fallen off the watercraft, they would have moved out of the way. He says he didn’t realize how close a call it was until seeing the video, adding his wife is a “little upset.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia