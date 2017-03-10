Teen Blogger Seeking US Asylum Fears Return to Singapore

By SOPHIA TAREEN, Associated Press

Amos Yee told The Associated Press by phone from a Wisconsin detention center Friday that he fears the Singapore government will target him if his asylum application is denied.

However, the 18-year-old says he’ll keep speaking out whether or not he’s allowed to stay in the U.S.

Yee has been detained since mid-December, when he was taken into custody at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

His closed-door asylum hearing happened earlier this week. An immigration judge will decide later this month.

Yee’s case, which raises questions about free speech and censorship in Singapore, has been closely watched abroad.