Nicki Minaj Addresses Remy Ma Drama in New Song ‘No Frauds’

March 10, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Nicki Minaj

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicki Minaj has responded to Remy Ma’s harsh diss track in a new song featuring her label mates Drake and Lil Wayne.

Minaj addressed Ma on “No Frauds,” released Friday. She raps about Ma’s six-year jail stint for assault and her record sales. Minaj also says Jay Z didn’t clear his rap verse for Ma’s album, and mentions Ma’s son and husband, rapper Papoose.

It comes two weeks after Ma released “Shether,” a blistering track where she claims Minaj uses ghostwriters and attacks her appearance. Ma released a second diss song, “Another One,” days later.

Minaj wrote Friday on Instagram that “diss records can’t be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia