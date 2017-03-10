Funeral Home Finds Evidence That Leads to Murder Charges

March 10, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Murder
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say keen observation by a funeral home staff led to murder charges against a Baltimore man accused of strangling his mother.

Police said Friday that officers responding to a report of a suspicious death Wednesday found 63-year-old Cathy Kuhn unresponsive. Since there were no visual signs of trauma, police say the medical examiner’s office declined to investigate.

Police say the body was sent to a funeral home, where staff discovered possible signs of trauma. The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2mbfRvI ) the statement of charges identifies the home as the Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home.

Police say that an investigation showed Kuhn’s son, 32-year-old Erich Kuhn, strangled his mother at her home. He was arrested Thursday.

Online court records show Kuhn was charged Friday with murder, assault and a weapons offense.

