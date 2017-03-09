Olsen Twins’ Company Could Pay Up To $140K To Former Interns

March 9, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: olsen twins

NEW YORK (AP) — The company owned by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may settle a lawsuit by paying up to $140,000 to a group of interns who claim they did the work of employees without payment.

Under the proposed settlement filed last week in a New York court by attorneys for a former intern, each of the 185 members of the class-action lawsuit would receive $530 for the work they performed at the twins’ Dualstar Entertainment Group.

The settlement would have to be approved by a judge.

The filing says Dualstar doesn’t oppose the settlement. Dualstar is the parent company of the twins’ fashion brand, The Row. The Row didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 30-year-old twins founded Dualstar when they were 6 and starring on the sitcom “Full House.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia