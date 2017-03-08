Tough Start, Tim: Tebow Fans Twice, Plunked in Mets Debut

March 8, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, Tim Tebow

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow has gotten off to a tough start in his first game for the New York Mets.

The former NFL quarterback struck out twice, grounded into a double play, was hit by a pitch and trapped off first base Wednesday in a spring training exhibition against Boston. Tebow batted eighth as the designated hitter for a split squad of Mets.

Tebow looked at strike three his first time up against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello. Tebow had a friendly word for plate umpire Ryan Additon after being called out.

Tebow came up next with the bases loaded and bounced into a double play against Noe Ramirez. A run scored on the grounder, but Tebow didn’t get credit for an RBI.

The third time up, Tebow was plunked in the right shoulder by a pitch and doubled off first base on a line drive. Tebow struck out in his last try.

The 29-year-old Tebow won the 2007 Heisman Trophy at Florida. He signed a minor league contract with the Mets last fall and is in camp this year as an outfielder.

