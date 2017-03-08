Police: Woman Falls to Her Death From Florida Condo Balcony

March 8, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a woman fell to her death from a seventh-floor balcony of a Daytona Beach condominium as her boyfriend apparently tried to save her.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2lAR6N4) reports witnesses told police they saw the 50-year-old woman hanging from the side of the building around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Jakari Young says the woman landed on the pool deck. The witnesses told investigators a man was trying to pull the woman up by her arms.

Investigators said later Tuesday that they believe Gano committed suicide after she and her boyfriend argued. Before the fall, a call to 911 came from the condo unit. The dispatcher heard arguing in the background before the call was disconnected.

