Actor Faizon Love Arrested in Ohio After Airport Altercation

March 8, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Faizon Love
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Actor and comedian Faizon Love has been jailed on a misdemeanor assault charge in Ohio after an alleged altercation with a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Authorities allege that Love argued with the 24-year-old man on Tuesday and then assaulted him in a baggage claim area. They say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up.

Franklin County Municipal Court records listed no attorney for Love ahead of his arraignment Wednesday.

The 48-year-old actor is perhaps best known for his role as a store’s toy department manager in the movie “Elf.” He is scheduled to make appearances at a Columbus comedy club next week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia