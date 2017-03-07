US to Face Czech Republic in Fed Cup Semifinals in Florida

March 7, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Fed Cup, Florida

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — The United States and three-time defending champion Czech Republic will meet in the semifinals of the Fed Cup next month in Florida.

Saddlebrook Resort, located in Wesley Chapel — outside Tampa, Florida, was announced Tuesday as the site of matches April 22-23.

The best-of-five matchup on green clay features two singles matches on April 22, as well as two reverse single matches and a doubles match the following day.

The winner advances to the Fed Cup final Nov. 11-12.

The U.S. last reached the final of the annual women’s international team competition in 2010. It captured the last of a record 17 Fed Cup championships in 2000.

The Czech Republic has won five of the past six Fed Cup titles, including three straight from 2014-16.

Fed Cup captain Kathy Rinaldi will pick four players to represent the U.S. in early April.

