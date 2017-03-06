House Speaker’s Lottery Fight with Gov. Scott Goes to Court

March 6, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Florida Politics, Governor Rick Scott

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The latest dispute between new Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Gov. Rick Scott’s administration is heading to court.

A Leon County judge will consider Monday whether the Florida Lottery broke the law when it approved a contract worth over $700 million.

Corcoran sued the state’s lottery secretary last month, arguing the contract with IGT Global Solutions to run lottery games is illegal because it exceeds the Florida Lottery’s authorized budget.

Attorneys representing the lottery say the agency followed the law because the contract states that it is contingent on state funding.

The Florida House budget director is among the witnesses scheduled to testify Monday.

Since becoming speaker in November, Corcoran has sparred with Scott over the state’s tourism marketing and economic development agencies. In response, Scott’s political committee labeled Corcoran a “career politician.”

