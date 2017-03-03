SeaWorld Set to Open New Dolphin Show in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Orlando is set to open a new dolphin show beginning this spring.

SeaWorld officials announced Thursday that Dolphin Days will open April 1. Guests will get to witness the individual personalities of the Atlantic bottlenose dolphins on display.

Dolphin Days will give guests the opportunity to not only watch the dolphins perform but to learn about their daily habits and what is necessary to keep them safe in their natural habitat. There will also be interactive opportunities for young park visitors.

The new show is replacing Blue Horizons, which is ending an 11-year run at the Dolphin Theater.