Chance the Rapper, Illinois Governor Discuss School Funding

Friday’s unusual one-on-one meeting comes as the Republican governor and Democratic lawmakers are locked in a two-year budget stalemate.

The meeting was set after the rapper — real name Chancelor Bennett — won three Grammys last month. Rauner tweeted congratulations, and Chance, who attended Chicago schools, asked for a sit-down.

Chance says they talked about $215 million in school pension help Rauner vetoed, saying “kids are on the table.” He says he gave Rauner his cellphone number and would watch legislative efforts.

Rauner deemed it a “good exchange of views,” noting the rapper’s passion. Rauner has said the $215 million should’ve been tied to reforms.