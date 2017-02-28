Cops: Man Holding $30K in Stolen Jewelry Overdoses in Bank

February 28, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Robbery
IRWIN, Pa. (AP) — A man is jailed on charges he was holding $30,000 worth of stolen jewelry when he suffered an apparent drug overdose inside a Pennsylvania bank.

KDKA-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2lPjJos ) reports 54-year-old Kenneth Rossi collapsed Saturday in the lobby of the PNC Bank in North Huntingdon Township.

Police say Rossi was there to put more than 200 stolen items into a safe deposit box. They say that stuff came from a burglary last Wednesday at a pawn shop in Jeannette, Rossi’s hometown.

Rossi is in the Westmoreland County jail on a charge of receiving stolen property. Online court records don’t list a defense attorney.

He’s not charged in the burglary , which was caught on surveillance tape, but police expect that will occur soon.

