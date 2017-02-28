2 With Ties to Pulse Massacre Are Guests at Trump’s Address

February 28, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, pulse nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two people with ties to the Pulse nightclub massacre in Florida are attending President Trump’s speech before Congress.

Christine Leinonen, whose son died during the mass shooting at the Orlando gay nightclub, is the guest of U.S. Rep. Val Demings for Tuesday evening’s address.

Dr. Marc Levy, a hospital surgeon who saved the lives of Pulse victims, is the guest of U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

Both congresswomen are freshmen Democrats from the Orlando area.

Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more injured during the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history last June.

Leinonen has championed gun law reforms since the death of her son, Christopher. She addressed the Democratic National Convention last summer.

Levy has been an advocate for more research on gun violence.

