Pence Asks Indiana Court to Keep Some Governor Emails Secret

The request comes after an Indianapolis lawyer earlier this month sought the overturning of a state appeals court decision denying access to emails sent to Pence in 2014 in which a staffer for Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott outlined a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama’s executive order on immigration.

The appeals court ruled the documents are privileged attorney-client communications.

Pence lawyer Joseph Chapelle argues in a Friday court filing that requiring the release of such documents would interfere with the governor’s decision making.

The state supreme court hasn’t yet decided whether it will consider the appeal.