Florida Police Officer Shoots 2 Pit Bulls That Killed Poodle

February 27, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: pit bull

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer fatally shot one dog and critically injured another after the animals killed a poodle being walked by its owner in Florida.

Tampa police said in a news release that Keithroy George was walking his dog Simba before 6 a.m. Monday when two pit bulls escaped from a nearby home and attacked the dog. George wasn’t injured in the attack.

Simba was dead by the time a police officer arrived. The dogs turned on the officer who fired several shots at them. A pit bull named White Boy was killed. The other dog, named Tito, was wounded. The officer wasn’t injured.

Police are investigating the use of deadly force by the officer. Other aspects of the case are being investigated by Hillsborough County Animal Control.

