Prison for 2 Ex-Cops in Scheme to Rob Drug Dealers, Get Cash

February 23, 2017 10:05 AM
DETROIT (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to prison for conspiring to rob drug dealers when they were Detroit police officers.

Former Lt. David Hansberry was sentenced to 12 ½ years Wednesday, while former Officer Bryan Watson got nine years behind bars.

Evidence at trial showed the men arranged drug deals and fake arrests so they could steal drugs, money and personal property. They were convicted of conspiracy last summer but acquitted of other charges.

In a court filing, the government said Hansberry and Watson “made a mockery of the criminal justice system” and endangered Detroit neighborhoods.

Watson declined to speak in court. Hansberry said he had to lie to get drugs off the streets.

In an unusual move, four Wayne County assistant prosecutors wrote letters to the judge, seeking mercy for Hansberry. Their boss, Kym Worthy, was not happy.

