Powerball Jackpot-Top 10 Largest US Jackpots

February 23, 2017 10:02 AM
By The Associated Press

A winning ticket for Wednesday’s estimated $435 million Powerball jackpot that was sold in Indiana would rank as the nation’s 9th largest lottery payout. Here’s a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

3. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

4. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

5. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

6. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

7. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

8. $448.4 million, Powerball, Aug. 7, 2013 (three tickets, one from Minnesota and two from New Jersey)

9. $435 million, Powerball, Feb. 22, 2017 (one ticket, from Indiana)

10. $429.6 million, Powerball, May 7, 2016 (one ticket, from New Jersey)

Sources: AP archives, http://www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

