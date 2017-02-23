Police: 3 Men Die in Late-Night Shooting at Miami Warehouse

February 23, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Police say three men are dead following a shooting at a Miami warehouse.

Miami-Dade police Det. Marjorie Eloi says officers responded to a 911 call just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found three men dead.

Witnesses told local news outlets that the warehouse doubled as a neighborhood bar, where friends often stopped by for drinks, and to play games and hang out. It typically operated late at night.

Police have not released the names of the victims, or provided many details about the shooting.

An investigation continues.

