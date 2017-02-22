Florida May Make it Easier to Sue Doctors Over Abortions

February 22, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: TALLAHASSEE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Women who have had abortions could sue doctors under a bill now moving through the Florida House.

A House panel narrowly approved a bill Wednesday that would allow women to sue physicians for physical or emotional injuries stemming from abortions. The legislation (HB 19) would create a longer time period for lawsuits to be filed than are allowed for other medical procedures.

The bill was approved by a 9-7 vote.

Supporters say the measure will help women who may not have properly understood the ramifications of obtaining an abortion. But the legislation is opposed by the group that represents Florida doctors.

It’s unclear if the bill will pass since there’s no companion bill in the Florida Senate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia