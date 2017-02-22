2 Florida Congressmen Heckled at Public Meetings

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida Republican congressmen were booed and heckled at public meetings with constituents this week.

U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross on Tuesday faced chants of “What’s the plan?” at a town hall meeting in Clermont, outside Orlando, when he said he wanted to repeal and replace Obamacare. Also on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster faced constant interruption when he talked at a meet-and-greet in Inverness.

Webster tried to continue talking over the shouting, but it was difficult to hear him. As Webster told constituents he intended to serve them as best he can, he was booed, and someone shouted, “Do your job!”

Constituents all over the nation have expressed their discontent with the Republican-controlled Congress and the Trump administration at town hall meetings during a short congressional recess.