Mom Mails Garbage to College Student Who Didn’t Empty Trash

February 21, 2017 10:58 AM
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania college student got a reminder to take out the trash when his mother sent him some garbage in a care package.

Eighteen-year-old Connor Cox tells WHTM-TV (http://bit.ly/2l3BugR ) that his mother sent two boxes to him at Westminster College in New Wilmington last month.

One box contained food and other goodies. The other contained garbage.

When he called to ask whether that was a mistake, Cox’s mother, Connie, told him, “No, that’s the trash you were supposed to take out” during a recent visit home.

Cox says he laughed hysterically at the prank, then tweeted a photo of the package.

Cox has three sisters and says he has a special relationship with his mother. He says, “She knows what to say at the exact time she should say it.”

