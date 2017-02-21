Grandparents Charged in Case of Boy Killed By Brother

February 21, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested the grandparents of an 8-year-old boy who was accidentally shot and killed by his older brother.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2lIAJ05) reports 56-year-old Sabrina Potter and 47-year-old Robert Potter were arrested Tuesday on charges of culpable negligence by storing or leaving a loaded firearm within reach or access of a minor.

Police reports say Christopher Scurry was visiting from Jacksonville with his 12-year-old brother when they found the gun in a filing cabinet in the garage last July. The older child was holding the gun when it fired, striking his brother. The boy initially lied, saying his brother shot himself.

According to police the grandparents had left the boys with an ailing 79-year-old great-grandfather.

They each bonded out of jail. Records don’t indicate whether they have hired attorneys.

