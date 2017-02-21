Drop in Florida Home Ownership But Gains in Fort Myers Area

By MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press February 21, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Homeownership dipped slightly in Florida statewide last year, but there were gains in southwest Florida.

New Census figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that the home ownership rate in Florida dropped from 64.8 percent in 2015 to 64.3 percent last year.

However, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area had the nation’s third biggest gain in the homeownership rate of major metro areas, going from 62.9 percent to 66.5 percent.

At the same time, the Sarasota-Bradenton area had the nation’s second-biggest drop in the homeownership vacancy rate. It went from 3.3 percent to 1.2 percent.

Miami had Florida’s lowest homeownership rate at 58 percent. Sarasota had the highest at 73 percent.

Florida has been shaking off the housing crisis of a decade ago, when foreclosures hit the state hard.

