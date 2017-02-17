Nicole Kidman Reveals Past Engagement to Lenny Kravitz

February 17, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Nicole Kidman
NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Nicole Kidman has revealed that she was once engaged to musician Lenny Kravitz.

Kidman confirmed the engagement with the rocker in a recent interview with Net-A-Porter’s magazine “The Edit,” in which she discussed her upcoming HBO series “Big Little Lies.” Kidman said she already knew co-star Zoe Kravitz because she was once engaged to her father.

Kidman dated Lenny Kravitz a couple of years after her divorce from actor Tom Cruise in 2001. She never disclosed an engagement, although she talked about a failed engagement in 2007 with an unnamed ex. She’s currently married to country singer Keith Urban.

In the interview with “The Edit,” Kidman said “it’s all in the family” when talking about working with Zoe Kravitz and said Lenny Kravitz is “a great guy.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia