Florida Brush Fire Contained, Residents Allowed to Go Home

February 16, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Florida
FROSTPROOF, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of residents are back in their homes after fire crews contained a brush fire spread over some 2,000 acres in central Florida.

The fire broke out near Indian Lake Estates in Frostproof on Wednesday afternoon. That’s when officials started knocking on some 800 doors, telling residents they should evacuate for their safety.

Polk County spokesman Kevin Watler said in an email sent early Thursday that residents have been allowed to return to their homes but State Road 60 and County Road 630 remain closed because of the fire.

Fire Chief Tony Stravino tells the Ledger (http://bit.ly/2kN8ERw ) some people chose to stay in their homes, but most left.

Watler says at least one house was destroyed by the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!
Gasparilla 2017: Invasion, Pirates, Parade & Parking By The NumbersAs the January 28th, 2017 Gasparilla Pirate Festival nears, the pirates are preparing for one crazy invasion. Here is a look at this year's festival by the numbers.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia