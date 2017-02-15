The Latest: Woman Goes to Denver Church to Avoid Deportation

2:48 p.m.

A Mexican woman seeking to avoid deportation is taking refuge in a Denver church after U.S. immigration authorities denied her request to remain in the country.

Jeanette Vizguerra (vihz-GEHR’-uh) skipped her scheduled check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Wednesday in suburban Centennial. About 100 supporters demonstrated outside the building as her attorney, Hans Meyer, and a minister went inside and was told Vizguerra would not get another extension.

Meyer says the mother of four has been trying to get a visa granted to crime victims and the government has typically given extensions during that lengthy process.

ICE says she is an “enforcement priority” because she has two misdemeanor convictions and a judge had issued a deportation order for her in 2011.

Vizguerra vowed to continue her fight for her children’s sakes.

11:36 a.m.

Vizguerra’s attorney’s office says she emigrated from Mexico City to the Denver area in 1997 and had a few traffic tickets. The last one led to her being charged with a misdemeanor involving forged documents.

Vizguerra became an immigration rights activist even as she fought to stay in the country. Her case follows the deportation of a Phoenix-area woman last week under similar circumstances.