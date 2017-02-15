Americans Would Choose Money Over True Love, According To A Survey

February 15, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: love, money

CBS Local – Does love really conquer all? If it’s up against cold, hard cash – true love may be choice number two.

According to a survey conducted by Survey Monkey and Money magazine, more people would choose the cash over love.

Predictably, those happily married are the least likely to choose money over true love. Alarmingly, though, barely more than half would choose true love over one million. The majority shifts to money when asking single, never married participants at 55%. Coming in at a whopping 71% opting for the money is those who’re separated.

(It’s important to note that one cannot extricate money problems from this equation. Another question asked was if the participants had ‘anxiety’ about their money situation, of which around 70% answered ‘yes’, so that’s at play too.)

Here’s all that information wrapped up in a neat graphic.

Via Survey Monkey / Money

Can we call a love of money ‘true love’ at least? Count it, it’s a technicality but we still love something!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!
Gasparilla 2017: Invasion, Pirates, Parade & Parking By The NumbersAs the January 28th, 2017 Gasparilla Pirate Festival nears, the pirates are preparing for one crazy invasion. Here is a look at this year's festival by the numbers.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia