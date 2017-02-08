Rays Finalize $2.5M Deal with Morrison, Trade Romero to Nats

February 8, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Ray's Baseball, Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Free agent first baseman Logan Morrison and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

The 29-year-old hit .238 with 14 homers and 43 RBIs in 107 games for the Rays last season after being acquired from Seattle in a six-player trade last offseason.

Tampa Bay also announced Tuesday that reliever Enny Romero was traded to Washington for minor league pitcher Jeffrey Rosa. The left-hander was 2-0 with a 5.91 ERA in 52 appearances in 2016.

Morrison can earn additional $1.25 million in performance bonuses. He started slowly last season before batting .275 and delivering all of his homers and RBIs over his final 70 games. The .245 career hitter missed 16 games because of a right forearm strain and another 20 with a left wrist strain.

