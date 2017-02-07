Undercover Officer Fatally Shoots Man During Drug Deal

February 7, 2017 12:42 PM
Florida State College at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s investigators in Florida say an undercover officer fatally shot a man during an attempted drug buy in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials tell local news outlets the shooting happened Monday night when three narcotics officers met up with a “middle man” who was supposed to help them with the drug deal.

When they arrived at the location, authorities say a man walked out of the shadows and pointed what appeared to be a weapon at a detective in the car. One of the officers was able to get his gun out and shoot the man. He fired several shots at the suspect, who was taken to the hospital and later declared dead.

No one else was injured.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. The names of the officers weren’t released. An investigation continues.

