Gateway Area Sale or Lease Opportunity

February 7, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: property for sale

If you’re looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!

This property is 9,100 square feet on 1.4 acres and is available now for sale or lease. Located right off the Gandy Bridge in St. Pete, demographic studies indicate that there are more than 600,000 people living within 10 square miles of this facility. It’s driving distance less than 20 minutes to downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, as well as Tampa International and St. Pete/Clearwater Airport.

380 105th Terrace N.E. comes with ample parking and an outdoor, landscaped area with a gazebo and plenty of space for activities 12 months a year. The building comes complete with multiple offices, a huge conference room, multiple bathrooms and a kitchen/breakroom area.

If you would like more information about this property, please call Scott Altieri at (813)387-1313.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Contest: Gold & Diamond Source $250 Valentine’s GiveawayWe’re teaming up with Gold & Diamond Source to help you this Valentine’s Day, all you have to...
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!
Gasparilla 2017: Invasion, Pirates, Parade & Parking By The NumbersAs the January 28th, 2017 Gasparilla Pirate Festival nears, the pirates are preparing for one crazy invasion. Here is a look at this year's festival by the numbers.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia