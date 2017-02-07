Florida Gov. Lashes Out at GOP Leader Over Jobs Money

February 7, 2017 12:40 PM
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A feud between Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott and GOP House Speaker Richard Corcoran over government spending is quickly escalating.

Scott lashed out Tuesday at the House leader, saying he and other House Republicans know nothing about having to struggle for a job or how to run a business. The governor added that Corcoran — without mentioning him directly by name — is angling for higher office. Corcoran has been mentioned as a potential candidate for governor.

Scott has often had tensions with fellow Republicans during his six years as governor, but this marks one of the few times he has been so openly disdainful.

The feud centers around a House plan to eliminate all state money for tourism marketing and money to lure companies to relocate to the state.

