Cocktail Recipes & Wine Pairings to Fall in Love with This Valentine’s Day

To help consumers get in the mood for fun, regardless of relationship status, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits ("Southern Glazer's")—the largest North American wine and spirits distribution company— asked some of its talented mixologists and sommeliers to share their favorite Valentine's Day cocktail recipes and creative wine and chocolate pairings.

Libations for Lovers or Sexy Singles

These seductive cocktail recipes will help consumers prepare for a lovely evening out or a hot night at home.

Valentino

1 oz. Raspberry/Peach Flavored Liqueur

3 oz. Rosé Sparkling Wine

½ oz. Fresh squeezed lemon juice

½ oz. Strawberry Syrup

Method: In mixing glass add all ingredients, add ice and stir gently strain into a champagne flute Garnish: Half of a Strawberry

Mixologist: Armando Rosario, Directory of Mixology at Southern Glazer’s from Orlando, FL

Think Pink

1 oz. Aperol

1 oz. Grapefruit Flavored Vodka

1 oz. Fresh Pink Grapefruit Juice

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice, strain, serve straight up.

Garnish: ¼ Slice Pink Grapefruit

Mixologist: Armando Rosario, Directory of Mixology at Southern Glazer’s from Orlando, FL

Rusty Love

1 ½ oz. Scotch

½ oz. Amaretto

½ oz. Vanilla Flavored Liqueur

Method: Stir and strain over ice

Garnish: One Orange peel

Mixologist: David Nepove, Director of Mixology at Southern Glazer’s from Daly City, CA

Kiss and Tell

1 ½ oz. Gin

¼ oz. Absinthe

1 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. Agave syrup

1 strawberry

½ oz. egg white

Method: Muddle strawberry in lemon and agave, add egg white and rest of ingredients. Shake hard and strain into a cocktail glass.

Mixologist: David Nepove, Director of Mixology at Southern Glazer’s from Daly City, CA

Wine and Dine Your Date with Jacques Torres Chocolates

If chocolate is your aphrodisiac, these wine and chocolate pairings are sure to seduce. Jacques Torres, the world-renowned Master Pastry Chef and Chocolatier also known as Mr. Chocolate and Kathryn Morgan, Master Sommelier and Director of Wine Education for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, have prepared a Valentine’s Day pairing guide intended to impress your special someone.

Jacques Torres Milk Chocolate Bonbon Box – The most intensely flavored chocolates in the box are the Liquid Caramel and the Cappuccino Chocolates.

*Recommended Wines: Malmsey Madeira and the Reserve Madeira: Their elevated acidity balances the sweetness of the wine, encouraging caramelized flavors in these chocolates.Jacques Torres Dark Chocolate Bonbon Box

The Wicked Fun truffle is a dark chocolate complete with a secret blend of spices.

*Recommended Wines: Zinfandel: This variety has a spicy heat that is be a perfect complement to the chili surprise in this dark chocolate treat.Jacques Torres Blanc Chocolate Bar

A smooth and subtle chocolate bar.

*Recommended Wines: Muscat de Beaumes de Venise: The orange zest and floral notes in this wine complement the hint of lemon curd flavor in this chocolate bar –creating a grown-up orange creamsicle experience.Jacques Torres New York Collection Box – Chocolate Covered Pomegranates

Pomegranates coated in a delicious dark chocolate.

*Recommended Wines: Brachetto d’Acqui: The frizzante wine’s soft bubbles will provide a textural match to the chocolates, along with matching the red fruit flavors and bitterness of the dark chocolate.Jacques Torres Champagne Truffle Box

Milk chocolate and Champagne Truffles

*Recommended Wines: Sweet Champagne: To match the delicate and complex undertones of toasted bread, lemon and cream in the truffles.

About Southern Glazer’s Mixologist

Southern Glazer’s employs 15 Master Mixologists across North America, responsible for educating bartenders, beverage buyers, and corporate clients about the latest trends in cocktail culture. Michelin star chefs, national restaurant chains, international hotels, and top spirits brands rely on Southern Glazer’s expert Mixologists to help them develop world-class beverage programs that raise the bar for today’s demanding consumers. Southern Glazer’s Mixologists hold multiple certifications from accredited organizations such as the U.S. Bartenders Guild, BarSmarts, the Wine & Spirit Education Trust, Society of Wine Educators, and the Cicerone Certification Program, to name a few.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine Education Team

Southern Glazer’s has the industry’s first national wine team dedicated to providing top quality wine education and certification for their employees across the country. The team, which includes one of only 23 female Master Sommeliers® in the world, is made up of eight of the industry’s most highly-trained experts who hold certifications including Master Sommelier® (MS), Master of Wine (MW), or Certified Wine Educator (CWE). Southern Glazer’s has more certified wine experts than any other North American wine and spirits distributor. The Company’s employees have successfully completed more than 3,500 wine, sake and spirits education programs, from introductory to master-level achievements.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is North America’s largest wine and spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for alcoholic beverages. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit http://www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

