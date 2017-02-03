Patriots Coach McDaniels May Be Witness in Hernandez Trial

February 3, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, new england patroits

BOSTON (AP) — New court documents indicate that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels might be called as a witness in the upcoming double murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

A defense motion filed this week seeking a three-month delay in the trial indicates that prosecutors recently disclosed eight potential witnesses, including McDaniels.

The motion says McDaniels, with the Patriots in Houston this weekend for Sunday’s Super Bowl, is expected to testify on the possible meanings of some of Hernandez’s tattoos.

Defense attorneys say they have not had a chance to interview McDaniels.

Jury selection in Hernandez’s trial in the 2012 drive-by killings of 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado is scheduled to start Feb. 13. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hernandez is due back in court Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Contest: Gold & Diamond Source $250 Valentine’s GiveawayWe’re teaming up with Gold & Diamond Source to help you this Valentine’s Day, all you have to...
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia