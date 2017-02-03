Hooters To Open ‘Hoots’ Including Male Servers

February 3, 2017 1:48 PM
CBS Local– Hooters is an equal opportunity employer, so to fully embody that the popular food chain is opening another eatery called Hoots that’ll have male servers.

According to Tampa Bay Times, there will be women working there too but they’ll all ditch the standard uniforms and it won’t be table service. So none of the accustomed orange shorts and white tee shirts, man or woman. On top of that, customers will order at the counter like typical fast food places as opposed to the servers coming to them.

The menu will won’t be a full Hooters menu, but a one page menu of the top hits built around the wings of course.

The first location is in Cicero, Illinois and will open in the middle of February.

