Chance the Rapper Models “Thank You Obama” Clothing Line

February 3, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Chance the rapper

By The Associated Press

Chance the Rapper is modeling a clothing line based on a fellow famous Chicagoan, former President Barack Obama.

Chance tweeted out photos of himself Thursday wearing Obama-themed clothing made by Joe Fresh Goods’ “Thank You Obama” line. Some of the items include a T-shirt imprinted with name of Obama’s daughter, Malia, and a basketball jersey with the number 44, in honor of the 44th president.

Chance has been a strong supporter of Obama. He has attended parties at the White House and appeared with Obama at last year’s National Christmas Tree lighting. He also appeared on the campaign trail last year to urge voters to back Democrat Hillary Clinton for president.

