2 Teens Face Murder Charge in Fatal Craigslist Robbery

February 2, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Craigslist, Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a second teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a man who was selling a dirt bike on Craigslist.

Tampa police said in a statement Thursday that they arrested a 17-year-old boy who now faces first-degree murder and robbery charges in the Tuesday night death of James Beck. A 16-year-old is already in custody who is facing murder and robbery charges. Beck’s body was found Tuesday night.

Reports say the 44-year-old Beck and his son were selling the dirt bike to two people in Tampa during a Craigslist transaction. Police say the Becks quickly realized they were going to be robbed. Beck was shot as he attempted to leave.

Tampa police found the dirt bike later Tuesday night and arrested the 16-year-old.

Beck’s son wasn’t injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Contest: Gold & Diamond Source $250 Valentine’s GiveawayWe’re teaming up with Gold & Diamond Source to help you this Valentine’s Day, all you have to...
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia