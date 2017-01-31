Prince Albert Says Grace Kelly’s Home Will Reopen in 2018

January 31, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: grace kelly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prince Albert of Monaco says the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Grace Kelly, will reopen to the public next year or earlier.

Albert tells People magazine that the Philadelphia home he purchased last year for $754,000 will house regional offices for the Princess Grace Foundation and a U.S. extension of Monaco’s Princess Grace Irish Library. It will also be made available for public events once it is renovated.

Albert says that since the home sits in a residential neighborhood, “it won’t be exclusively a museum.”

Albert visited the home in October. His mother accepted a marriage proposal from his father, Prince Rainier III, in 1955.

The home was built in 1935 by Kelly’s father, John B. Kelly. He was a three-time Olympic gold medal-winning rower in the 1920s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Contest: Gold & Diamond Source $250 Valentine’s GiveawayWe’re teaming up with Gold & Diamond Source to help you this Valentine’s Day, all you have to...
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia