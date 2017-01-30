Children in Florida Attack: ‘Granny Just Killed Momma’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Screams filled a mobile home complex in the moments after a Florida woman allegedly killed her son and critically injured her daughter.

The Pensacola News-Journal reported (http://on.pnj.com/2jgKHWp) that a newly-released police report included details from a Tuesday attack that resulted in the death of Devan Francis. Janel Charlene Francis has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

The police report cited by the paper said police responded to the mobile home complex after neighbors heard screaming. Police found Francis dead in the mobile home and Gabrielle Torrance bleeding profusely while she was on the ground outside.

A witness told police she saw two children, ages 4 and 5, screaming and crying “Granny just killed momma.” Both children had blood on their clothes and feet, according to the witnesses’ statement.

Information from the Pensacola News-Journal: http://www.pnj.com/