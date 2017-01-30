Children in Florida Attack: ‘Granny Just Killed Momma’

January 30, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Screams filled a mobile home complex in the moments after a Florida woman allegedly killed her son and critically injured her daughter.

The Pensacola News-Journal reported (http://on.pnj.com/2jgKHWp) that a newly-released police report included details from a Tuesday attack that resulted in the death of Devan Francis. Janel Charlene Francis has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

The police report cited by the paper said police responded to the mobile home complex after neighbors heard screaming. Police found Francis dead in the mobile home and Gabrielle Torrance bleeding profusely while she was on the ground outside.

A witness told police she saw two children, ages 4 and 5, screaming and crying “Granny just killed momma.” Both children had blood on their clothes and feet, according to the witnesses’ statement.

Information from the Pensacola News-Journal: http://www.pnj.com/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Contest: Gold & Diamond Source $250 Valentine’s GiveawayWe’re teaming up with Gold & Diamond Source to help you this Valentine’s Day, all you have to...
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia