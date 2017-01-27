NASA Opens Exhibit on 50th Anniversary of Apollo 1 Fire

January 27, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: NASA

By MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA opened an exhibit Friday honoring the astronauts in the Apollo 1 fire — 50 years to the day they died.

The hatch from the burned spacecraft is the main draw. It had been concealed, along with the capsule, for a half-century. On Friday’s anniversary, the hatch that trapped Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee inside their capsule at the launch pad finally went on display.

The exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex also includes the redesigned hatch used on the spacecraft that carried men to the moon. Twenty-four Americans flew to the moon during the late 1960s and early 1970s, and 12 walked its surface.

“It is really fitting for those three wonderful individuals: Roger, Ed and Gus. I knew them well,” said Apollo 10’s Tom Stafford.

Apollo 1 was America’s first space tragedy. It was overshadowed in the decades ahead by two more disasters: the 1986 Challenger and 2003 Columbia shuttle accidents. NASA officials acknowledged at the ceremony it was about time Apollo 1 got properly recognized with its own exhibit.

Families of the Apollo 1 crew were at Friday’s opening; they got a private tour Wednesday. They had one last event: an early evening ceremony at the abandoned pad where the flash fire occurred at 6:31 p.m. on Jan. 27, 1967.

The relatives filled four long rows of black-draped chairs in front of the exhibit, along with Stafford and Apollo 16 moonwalker Charlie Duke, and NASA dignitaries. Astronauts from the space shuttle and station era stood on the sidelines, along with space center workers, past and present.

Four tourists from Wisconsin who got on the wrong tour bus ended up at the ceremony.

“You almost can feel their spirits are here,” Patty Most said as she gazed up at the large glass painting of the Apollo 1 men in their white spacesuits, their orange launch tower in the background. The three astronauts “got the space program to where it is today,” friend Ron Meyer noted.

The exhibit also provides a look at the Apollo 1 astronauts, not just as pilots, but as husbands and fathers, too. It also remembers the launch pad workers who risked their own lives attempting to pry off the three-part hatch and save the crew.

As he joined others in walking through the exhibit, Kennedy’s associate director Kelvin Manning said the message still rings true these many decades later, as NASA looks ahead to the commercial space effort and eventual journeys to Mars.

“We want to honor the crew,” he said. “We also want people to pause … we want to understand the risks so we can ensure our astronauts’ safety.”

___

Online:

NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Contest: Gold & Diamond Source $250 Valentine’s GiveawayWe’re teaming up with Gold & Diamond Source to help you this Valentine’s Day, all you have to...
Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water - A STEM Event at MOSIClick here to inquire about becoming our STEM sponsor!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia