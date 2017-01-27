Google Maps Now Includes Parking Information

January 27, 2017 2:32 PM
CBS Local – Google Maps continues just keeps evolve. It’s gotten on the Uber movement by letting you order a ride through the app. It’s long been hooked up to all the train and bus schedules and has the traffic updates as well.

And now, it’ll tell you what the parking situation is at your destination, via TechCrunch. Earlier this month, users who had the beta version of the app got the first glimpse at the feature. Android users are the only ones who have full access, though, but it’s expected to hit iOS soon.

It works by using historical data to determine how bad the parking may be. The user will get directions to where they’re going then a ‘parking difficulty’ icon will appear.

Currently, 25 cities have that data across the country: San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa, Washington, DC, Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Portland and Sacramento.

