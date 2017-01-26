South Florida Pair Arrested in $17 Million Bank Fraud Scheme

January 26, 2017 4:33 PM

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two bank fraud suspects claimed to own $17 million worth of property in New York and Florida and then victimized tenants and residents there.

Court documents show 63-year-old Issak Almaleh and 51-year-old Antoaneta Iotova were arrested Wednesday in Hollywood on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, and other offenses.

The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2jisaDY) reports the pair selected properties in foreclosure that were owned by FDIC-insured banks. Authorities say they filed fraudulent and forged warranty deeds to show the transfer of those properties to corporations they controlled.

Authorities say they used a fraudulent deed to temporarily evict someone from a Hollywood home in 2015 and they scammed two people into signing lease agreements and handing over cash

They remained in jail Thursday. Records don’t list an attorney.

