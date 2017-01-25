This Song Reduces Anxiety Up To 65%, Confirmed By Neuroscience

January 25, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Music, Stress, study finds

CBS Local– Music has long been something a lot of us have turned to when stress continues to boil. Turn up the volume on some of our favorite tunes and hope the anxiety turns down.

Those go to songs regularly change, but what if there was one backed by neuroscience that has been tested to lower anxiety by up to 65% as well a 35% reduction in normal physiological resting rates? Well that’s exactly what Dr. David Lewis-Hodgson of MindLab International found.

The song that best reduced anxiety in the research is ‘Weightless’ by Marconi Union.

“‘Weightless’ was so effective, many women became drowsy and I would advise against driving while listening to the song because it could be dangerous,” said Lewis-Hodgson.

The study tested its patients by hooking them up to sensors and had them attempt to solve challenging puzzles as quickly as possible. The puzzles created stress, so participants listened to various songs while their brain activity was measured by doctors. They also monitored heart rate, blood pressure and rate of breathing.

