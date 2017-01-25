Report: Girl Live Streamed Suicide in Miami Foster Home

January 25, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl broadcast live from the bathroom of her Miami area foster home as she made a noose from her scarf and attached it to the shower door frame to hang herself.

The Florida Department of Children and Families offered few details Tuesday about the weekend death of Nakia Venant, whom police found hanging in the bathroom.

One of the girl’s friends told the Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2jpabPN ) she saw the livestream and called Miami-Dade police, who showed up at her house. She then gave them an address in Miami. When police showed up there, residents gave them the foster home address. Officers found the girl hanging and tried to revive her. She was declared dead a short time later at a hospital.

Child social services and Miami Gardens police are investigating.

