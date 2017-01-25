Unofficial National Park Service Twitter Fires Off At President Trump

CBS Local – Growing tension between the National Park Service and President Donald Trump has resulted in an unofficial NPS ‘Resistance Team’ on Twitter.

A new account has popped up: @AltNatParkSer. In its bio, it describes the account as “The Unofficial ‘Resistance’ team of U.S. National Park Service. Not taxpayer subsidised! Come for rugged scenery, fossil beds, 89 million acres of landscape. It’s unclear if the managers of the account work for the NPS.

Their main bone to pick is in regards to global warming.

Its handle is @AltUSNatParkService and has so far written a few aggressive tweets.

Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS. You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time! — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

President Trump will build a wall to keep people out of the US, & piplines to make sure oil destroys our nature reserves. #resist #Keystone — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

What do we want?

Peer-reviewed Science

When do we want it?

Yesterday, please! — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

The movement on Twitter first began when the NPS was forced to shut down its Twitter activity temporarily after retweeting two tweets — one about the attendance of Trump’s inauguration and the other about the disappearance of some pages on WhiteHouse.gov.

Also this week, its been reported that the Trump administration instituted a temporary media blackout at the EPA. Also, the Badlands National Park in South Dakota tweeted out multiple facts about climate change. These tweets were later deleted.

At time of writing, @AltNatParkSer followers has exploded to 377,000.