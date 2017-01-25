Detectives: Tampa Boy Found Gun in Home, Shot Himself

January 25, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Detectives say a 4-year-old Florida boy apparently grabbed a handgun he found under a dresser and accidentally shot himself in the chest.

The boy was taken to a hospital on Tuesday where he underwent surgery. Officials say he’s in stable condition.

Tampa police said in a news release that they’ve arrested the 26-year-old boyfriend of the child’s mother for possession of a weapon by a felon and several other charges. Akia Thomas was home with the boy when the shooting occurred. The boy’s mother had taken a 1-year-old child to day care and another child was in school.

Thomas remained in jail Wednesday. Records don’t list a lawyer for him.

Earlier this month, a 10-year-old shot and killed himself in nearby Clearwater after police said his mother “was addressing a behavioral issue.”

